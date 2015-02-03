MILAN Italy have called off next week's training camp after getting a lukewarm reaction to a request for clubs to release their players.

"In view of the response we've had we've decided not to go ahead with the training camp which was at risk of not being useful to either the national team or the clubs," said coach Antonio Conte in an Italian federation statement.

"But I hope that from now on we manage to work together to find a solution to help make the national team a reference point in our football."

Conte, appointed in the wake of Italy's first-round exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, complained last month that he was not spending enough time with his players.

He has visited all 20 Serie A clubs in a bid to improve co-operation with the national side, which predecessor Cesare Prandelli complained had lost prestige.

The training camp was due to be held from Feb. 9-11 although the dates are not part of the international calendar and clubs were under no obligation to release players.

Italy are unbeaten under Conte with five wins and a draw since the World Cup.

