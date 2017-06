Sept 14 Juventus coach Antonio Conte's 10-month Italian ban for not reporting match-fixing has been extended globally, FIFA said on Friday, meaning he will not be on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League opener at holders Chelsea.

Conte, who has strenuously denied the allegations from his time in charge of Siena, is set to miss the entire Serie A season after being banned by the Italian football federation on Aug. 10 and FIFA has now invoked part of its disciplinary code to enforce the ban worldwide.

"This suspension covers all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures," FIFA said in a statement.

Assistant coach Massimo Carrera is standing in for Conte while Juve pursue various appeals.

A row has broken out in Italy over what the ban actually means and whether he can train the squad in private. (Editing by Mark Meadows and Pritha Sarkar)