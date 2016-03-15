Soccer-Huddersfield win shootout to reach playoff final
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
March 15 Antonio Conte will step down as Italy head coach after Euro 2016, Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio was quoted as saying by Italian Press Agency ANSA on Tuesday.
"Antonio Conte told me that at the end of Euro 2016 his experience will be over," Tavecchio said.
British media have heavily linked Conte with a move to English Premier League club Chelsea after the June 10-July 10 European championships in France. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
ROME, May 17 Garbine Muguruza emerged as a favourite to win the Italian Open after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round after world number one Angeliquer Kerber had earlier bowed out to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit.