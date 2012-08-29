ROME Aug 29 Juventus coach Antonio Conte has
launched a second appeal against a 10-month ban over a
match-fixing scandal that may keep him out for the whole Serie A
season, Italy's sporting federation (CONI) said on Wednesday.
Conte asked that the appeal be fast-tracked and the ban be
temporarily suspended while it is being reviewed, a statement on
CONI's website (www.coni.it) read.
This is the final appeal Conte can make to a sporting
tribunal. No details were given for how long a ruling would
take.
Conte, who led Juventus to the Italian title in his first
season in charge last term, was banned on Aug. 10 for failing to
report two incidents of match-fixing in the 2010-11 season when
he was coach of then Serie B side Siena.
In an appeal ruling announced on Aug. 22, he was cleared for
failing to report one of the incidents, but the ban was upheld.
(Reporting by Daniele Mari, Writing by Steve Scherer, editing
by Tom Bartlett)