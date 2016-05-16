UPDATE 2-Soccer-Batshuayi's late winner delivers title for Chelsea
* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City (Adds details)
CREMONA, Italy May 16 An Italian judge acquitted Antonio Conte, the future coach of English Premier League club Chelsea, for allegedly doing nothing to halt a 2011 match-fixing scandal while in charge of Siena's soccer team.
Judge Pierpaolo Beluzzi said Conte, who will coach Italy's national squad during this year's European Championship before taking up his new post at Chelsea, was acquitted because the accusations of sporting fraud were baseless.
Conte, who has already served a ban imposed by the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) in connection with the case, has always denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
May 12 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)