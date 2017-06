A sublime Alessandro Del Piero goal helped Juventus to a 3-0 Italian Cup quarter-final win over AS Roma on Tuesday and preserved the Turin club's unbeaten record in all competitions this season.

Del Piero stroked a delightful 20-metre shot into the roof of Roma's goal after half an hour following Emanuele Giaccherini's opener on six minutes, when an overhit pass found the striker in plenty of space and he kept his cool to score.

Roma's job was made tougher when Erik Lamela was sent off with just over 20 minutes remaining before Simon Kjaer's own goal late on, meaning nine-times winners Juventus will play either AC Milan or Lazio in the last four.

Veteran striker Del Piero is the first man to have scored in the Serie A leaders' last three stadiums. The Bianconeri inaugurated the Juventus Stadium in September having previously been at the Olimpico and the unpopular Stadio delle Alpi.

