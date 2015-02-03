MILAN Feb 3 Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez scored two second-half goals for a 2-0 win at sorry AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, earning the hosts a chorus of jeers from an angry crowd.

The Germany forward, finally finding his scoring touch after being plagued by injury and form problems, added to the brace he scored against Atalanta in the previous round as Fiore secured a two-leg semi-final tie against Italian champions Juventus.

Roma are second in Serie A but have lost ground on leaders Juve after after drawing their last four league games.

Missing injured forward Juan Iturbe and midfielder Kevin Strootman, Roma offered little threat in front of a typically sparse Coppa crowd on a miserable, wet evening.

Six-time winners Fiorentina went ahead in the 65th minute when Manuel Pasqual crossed from the left and Gomez flicked the ball in off the far post from a narrow angle.

That still failed to inspire Roma and Pasqual also set up Fiore's second goal with another cross which Gomez controlled before smashing a left-foot shot into the roof of the net. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)