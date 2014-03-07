AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi reacts after receiving a red card during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Juventus stadium in Turin January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Daniele De Rossi is out of the game at Napoli on Sunday after AS Roma's appeal against his three-match ban for punching Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi last week was rejected by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Defender Juan Jesus will also miss Inter's home match with Torino on Sunday after having his three-match suspension for striking Roma's Alessio Romangonli in the same match upheld.

"The emergency appeals presented in relation to the three days of disqualification imposed on Daniele De Rossi and Juan Jesus have been rejected," the FIGC said in a statement on Friday.

Italy midfielder De Rossi was seen by television cameras hitting Icardi during a tussle at a free kick in the first half of Saturday's goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Jesus was also caught out by TV footage.

Thirty-year-old De Rossi was dropped for Italy's 1-0 friendly defeat by Spain in Madrid on Wednesday because his actions last weekend violated the code of conduct set out by coach Cesare Prandelli.

He will be missed by Roma in Naples where his team were hammered 3-0 in the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final last month.

De Rossi's side are second in Serie A, six points ahead of third-placed Napoli and 11 adrift of champions Juventus who host bitter rivals Fiorentina on Sunday.

Roma must beat Rafael Benitez's Napoli and hope Juve drop points at home for the first time this season if they are to retain a realistic chance of winning their first league title since 2001.

