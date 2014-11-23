Udinese's Antonio Di Natale celebrates after scoring against AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Friuli stadium in Udine March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Unsung Udinese forward Antonio Di Natale scored his 200th Serie A goal in the 1-1 draw against Chievo on Sunday, becoming only the seventh player to reach the milestone.

The irrepressible 37-year-old, who backtracked on his decision to retire at the end of last season, struck with a half-volley from 12 metres just before halftime in his 400th Serie A appearance.

Di Natale has scored 182 of his goals since joining Udinese in 2004, including seven this season, having previously bagged 18 for Empoli. He also notched 49 goals in the second and third tiers earlier in his career.

Silvio Piola, Francesco Totti, Gunnar Nordahl, Giuseppe Meazza, Jose Altafini and Roberto Baggio are the other players to have passed the 200-mark in Serie A.

Although he was Serie A topscorer in 2010 and 2011, Di Natale's decision to stay with Udinese has meant that he has mainly stayed out of the limelight and been called up only sporadically by Italy.

He made 42 appearances between 2002 and 2012, playing at Euro 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup.

“I want to thank all the team mates and coaches I have worked with over the years,” he told Sky Sport Italia, adding that he might continue for another season.

“I have six months to think about it and will talk things over. Whatever happens, there won’t be any problems.”

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)