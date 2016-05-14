Empoli manager Marco Giampaolo will step down after their final game of the Serie A season this weekend just a year after taking charge, he told reporters on Saturday.

"I will no longer be the Empoli coach," he said. "I can confirm that tomorrow (Sunday) will be my last time on the bench."

Giampaolo joined Empoli in June 2015 and has staved off thethreat of relegation, with the club sitting in 12th place ahead of their final league game at home to Torino on Sunday.

"It was a difficult choice, but I prefer to leave likethis, having achieved the objective we set for ourselves and having repaid the faith shown in me," he said.

(Writing by Ed Dove; editing by Ken Ferris)