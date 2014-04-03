Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
ROME Midfielder Michael Essien is out of AC Milan's Serie A trip to Genoa on Monday (1900 GMT) after picking up a thigh injury, the club said on Thursday.
"The player will undergo further examination in around 10 days' time," the club said in statement.
Essien has made six Serie A appearances since being plucked from Chelsea's reserves in January and is yet to score a goal for his new club.
Milan are 11th in Serie A on 42 points, seven behind local rivals Inter Milan, who occupy fifth place and the last Europa League spot.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)
American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.