ROME Midfielder Michael Essien is out of AC Milan's Serie A trip to Genoa on Monday (1900 GMT) after picking up a thigh injury, the club said on Thursday.

"The player will undergo further examination in around 10 days' time," the club said in statement.

Essien has made six Serie A appearances since being plucked from Chelsea's reserves in January and is yet to score a goal for his new club.

Milan are 11th in Serie A on 42 points, seven behind local rivals Inter Milan, who occupy fifth place and the last Europa League spot.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)