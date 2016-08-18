Defender Sebastian De Maio has joined Fiorentina on loan from Anderlecht, the Serie A club said on Thursday, after playing only four games and spending less than two months at the Belgian club.

The 29-year-old joined Anderlecht in July from Serie A side Genoa, where he had spent three seasons, and played two league matches and two Champions League qualifiers.

Fiorentina, fifth in Serie A last season, kick off their season at champions Juventus on Saturday.

Belgian media quoted De Maio's agent as saying that he was leaving Anderlecht for family reasons and denied he had problems settling in at the club.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Brian Homewood)