Fiorentina have signed former AC Milan playmaker Riccardo Saponara on loan from Empoli with an obligation to purchase the 25-year-old at the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Saponara, a 22-time Italy under-21 international, first signed for Empoli aged 17 when they were in Serie B before earning an ill-fated move to Milan in 2013, making just three starts for the San Siro club before returning to Empoli in January 2015.

The midfielder scored 14 goals in 68 Serie A appearances in his second spell for Empoli, who are 17th in Italy's top flight but 11 points clear of the relegation zone. Fiorentina are eighth in Serie A.

