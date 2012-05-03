Fiorentina promoted team manager Vincenzo Guerini to the role of head coach on Thursday after sacking Delio Rossi for punching his own player during a match.

Rossi, usually one of the calmest coaches in the histrionic Italian league, lost his cool when substituting Serbian midfielder Adem Ljajic in the first half of the 2-2 home draw with relegated Novara on Wednesday.

The player ironically applauded the coach as he entered the dugout and Rossi grabbed Ljajic before landing two blows while scrabbling around on the ground.

"The first team squad for the last two games of the season has been entrusted to Vincenzo Guerini," the not yet safe Serie A club said in a statement, referring to Rossi's actions as a "very serious episode".

"Fiorentina also announce we have started disciplinary proceedings against Adem Ljajic."

Serie A also said in a statement that Rossi had received a three-month ban from the game and that Fiorentina had been fined 15,000 euros because fans "ethnically insulted" Ljajic as he came off.

Rossi's ban means he may struggle to find a club for next season with the 2012-13 campaign starting in late August.

Guerini, whose administrative role as team manager would have included organising kits and buses, has been a head coach before with a myriad of clubs including Napoli and Catania.

Fiorentina travel to third-bottom Lecce on Saturday needing a point to secure safety after a woeful season for one of Italy's most recognisable clubs.

