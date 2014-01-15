AC Milan's Alessandro Matri (C) jumps for the ball with Genoa's Daniele Portanova (L) and Luca Antonini during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME AC Milan striker Alessandro Matri has signed for Serie A rivals Fiorentina on loan until the end of the season.

"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired on a temporary basis the rights to the football player Alessandro Matri from AC Milan," the club said.

Matri moved to Milan from Juventus last year but had a troubled time at the struggling club, scoring only one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions.

"I'm hungry to play and score lots of goals," Matri said.

Fiorentina are in desperate need of attacking firepower with both Mario Gomez and Giuseppe Rossi out of action due to knee injuries.

Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina are fourth in Serie A and Milan are 11th after a dreadful first half of the season which led to coach Massimiliano Allegri being sacked this week and replaced by former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf.

