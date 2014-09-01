Sept 1 Manchester City have sent defender Micah Richards to Serie A club Fiorentina on a season-long loan, the English Premier League champions said on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who has 13 caps for England, is the longest-serving player in City's squad but has had limited first-team opportunities in the last couple of seasons.

Richards, who has made 245 appearances for the club, was an integral part of the team that won the league in 2011-12 and was selected to play for Britain at the 2012 London Olympics. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)