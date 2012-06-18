ROME The Italian football federation confirmed penalties for those involved in the latest match-fixing scandal on Monday, upholding newly promoted Pescara's two-point deduction and banning four players for five years.

Piacenza's Mario Cassano, Ravenna's Alessandro Zamperini and former professionals Luigi Sartor and Nicola Santoni received the bans, while Novara, who were relegated to Serie B last season, will start next season with a four-point deduction.

Other punishments handed out include a two-point deduction for Serie B side Padova, one point for Empoli and four for Reggina, while third-tier Albinoleffe received a 15-point deduction and Piacenza were deducted 11 points.

Serie A sides Sampdoria and Siena were handed 50,000 euro fines.

