MILAN Police are concerned about the safety of people cramming on to balconies to get a free view of Serie A team Frosinone's home matches.

They will warn owners of buildings overlooking the 10,000-capacity stadium to limit the number of people they allow on their balconies, the police authority said on Tuesday.

A number of people watched Frosinone's match on Saturday against AS Roma from the balconies of a neighbouring building which give a bird's-eye view of the action at the Stadio Comunale Matusa.

"Nothing has escaped the attention of the local police, not even the numerous presence of the public on the balconies overlooking the sports field," said the local police authority in a statement.

Police said they feared the concentration of people could lead to structural failure and said they would "raise awareness among property owners to limit the number of people on balconies".

Frosinone, playing in Serie A for the first time in their 103-year history, have lost their opening three games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne,; Editing by Neville Dalton)