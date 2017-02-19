Gabriel Barbosa, the Brazilian striker nicknamed Gabigol, has been made to wait for his chance and has struggled to make an impact with Inter Milan after moving to the club for nearly 30 million euros ($31.83 million) in the close season.

Yet after finally breaking his duck in their 1-0 win at Bologna on Sunday, the much-touted youngster revealed with delight that he never doubted he would find the net in Serie A.

The 20-year-old tapped home the winner seven minutes after coming on as a substitute, prompting emotional celebrations from the prospect who has admitted frustration at his limited opportunities since signing from Santos in August.

"I'm delighted for this moment, for the first goal, even more because it gave this important victory to us," Gabigol told reporters. "I'd waited for this moment.

"I worked hard because I knew that one hour I would score. This moment will never leave my head."

Before Sunday's fixture, Gabigol had played just 50 minutes for Inter over five Serie A matches, but while the goal came as a relief to him, it also came at a cost.

Coach Stefano Pioli revealed that the forward had vowed to take the whole team out for a "Brazilian-style dinner" when he finally found the net, although Gabigol acknowledged that he would be delighted to invite his teammates for a carbonara.

"Since my arrival here I've worked hard, with great seriousness and professionalism," he said. "I'm still looking for my place but I know how much I can help Inter."

As a graduate from Santos, the club that produced Pele, Robinho and Neymar, Gabigol is already used to the comparisons that inevitably accompany the emergence of any bright young Brazilian striker.

After breaking his duck away at Bologna -- in the same fixture as his Inter predecessor Ronaldo in 1997 -- he finds himself walking firmly in the footsteps of another iconic Selecao forward.

However, despte the obvious parallels with the two-time World Cup winner, Gabigol is keen to write his own history at the San Siro.

"I came to make history and I've never lowered my head," he concluded. "Let this be the beginning of a new story."

