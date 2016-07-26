Jun 21, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the United States during the second half in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY...

ROME Juventus are on the verge of signing Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli, Sky Italy reported on Tuesday.

Higuain, who last season scored a record 36 Serie A goals, is reported to have undergone a medical with the club who have won the title for the past five seasons.

He still has two years to run on his contract but Italian media said Juventus were prepared to pay a buyout clause of 94 million euros ($103.15 million).

If Juventus splash out the full amount it will equal the sum Real Madrid paid Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, the world's second highest transfer fee.

On Saturday, Napoli supporters gathered in the city centre to tear up pictures of the Argentine and set fire to replicas of his number nine shirt.

