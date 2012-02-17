Inter Milan's Wesley Sneijder (L) fights for the ball with Bologna's Saphir Sliti Taider (C) and Gaby Mudingayi during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Inter Milan's Esteban Cambiasso (L) and Bologna's Alessandro Diamanti fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Inter Milan's Giampaolo Pazzini (R) and Bologna's Gaby Mudingayi fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Inter Milan's dismal run continued with a 3-0 home reverse against Bologna on Friday, their third defeat in a row and second in less than a week against lowly opponents at the San Siro.

Edinson Cavani scored twice to give Napoli a 3-0 win at Fiorentina in Friday's other Serie A game.

Inter, who have taken one point from their last 15, dominated much of the game but were caught three times on the break by a side who are a lowly 16th in the 20-team table.

Marco Di Vaio netted twice in two minutes just before halftime, the second after a dreadful blunder by Andrea Ranocchia, and Robert Acquafresca made it 3-0 late in the second half.

The match ended with a chorus of 'Jose Mourinho', the coach who led Inter to a Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble two seasons ago, from the Curva Nord's hardcore fans.

