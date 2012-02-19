Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MILAN Free-scoring AC Milan, 4-0 winners over Arsenal in the Champions League last week, kept the goals flowing with a 3-1 win at bottom club Cesena on Sunday that ensured they finished the weekend top of Serie A.
Sulley Muntari, Urby Emanuelson and Robinho scored in a half hour spell for the titleholders before Daniel Pudil reduced the arrears for the Sea Horses.
Fabio Borini gave AS Roma a 1-0 win over Parma in another of the Sunday afternoon matches while Chievo beat Genoa by the same score. Novara and Atalanta played out a goalless stalemate.
Milan have 50 points from 24 games, one ahead of unbeaten Juventus who briefly held the lead after their 3-1 win over Catania on Saturday. Juventus have a game in hand.
Roma's win took them up to fifth with 38 points, above Napoli and Claudio Ranieri's Inter Milan who were thumped 3-0 at home by Bologna on Friday.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alan Baldwin; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ANKARA Tehran's streets were filled with thousands of Iranians celebrating their men's national soccer team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defying threats by Islamic State to launch more extremist attacks in the country.