Juventus' Sebastian Giovinco shoots to score a third goal past Udinese's goalkeeper Daniele Padelli during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Friuli stadium in Udine September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Juventus thumped Udinese 4-1 away on Sunday after the hosts, still coming to terms with their failure to qualify for the Champions League, had goalkeeper Zeljko Brkic sent off after 13 minutes.

Forward Sebastian Giovinco, back at Juve after two seasons with Parma, scored twice for the Serie A champions, who have now won their first two games of the new campaign, having gone unbeaten in the league last season.

Brkic was controversially dismissed after clattering into Giovinco as he ran on to a long Andrea Pirlo pass.

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal fired the penalty past replacement goalkeeper Daniele Padelli, to set Juventus on their way.

Udinese, beaten in their Champions League playoff by Braga on penalties last Tuesday to fall at the same stage for the second season running, made little headway as Juventus kept possession.

Montenegro forward Mirko Vucinic scored the second goal at the end of the first half with a curling shot, after linking up with Kwadwo Asamoah, who left Udinese for Juventus in the close season.

Giovinco then put the visitors further ahead in the 53rd minute when Padelli failed to hold Claudio Marchisio's shot, and added the fourth in the 71st minute following a move nicely set up by Pirlo.

Midfielder Andrea Lazzari, a recent signing from Fiorentina, pulled a consolation goal back for Udinese in the 78th minute.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Matt Barker)