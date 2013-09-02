ROME Mario Gomez scored his first Serie A goals and Giuseppe Rossi made it three for the season as Fiorentina continued their impressive start by beating Genoa 5-2 on Sunday.

Inter Milan also kept pace with league leaders Napoli after an easy 3-0 win at Catania.

AC Milan bounced back from last week's defeat at Hellas Verona with a 3-1 win at home to Cagliari in an entertaining evening during which 32 goals were scored in eight games, making it a total of 43 in an action-packed weekend.

Alberto Aquilani put Fiorentina ahead at Genoa after 10 minutes before Giuseppe Rossi doubled their lead four minutes later after a howler from Genoa keeper Mattia Perin and Gomez tapped in his first four minutes before the break.

"I'm looking to score as many goals as I can for Fiorentina, I look to score goals because I'm an attacker," said Rossi, who has been left out of Cesare Prandelli's Italy squad for their qualifiers against Bulgaria and Czech Republic.

"I think Prandelli knows better than me what Rossi is capable of," added Fiorentina manager Vicenzo Montella.

Alberto Gilardino gave the home side some hope nine minutes after the break with a stunning volley, but Rossi tapped in his third in two games almost immediately afterwards.

Francesco Lodi reduced the deficit again on the hour with a penalty following a foul on Gilardino. However, an injury time penalty from Mario Gomez ruined Genoa's celebrations for their 140th anniversary, in which cricket was played on the Stadio Luigi Ferraris pitch before the match.

The club's official name is Genoa Cricket and Football Club and it has a cricket team which was re-established in 2007 and who play in Italy's top division.

It was one-way traffic in Sicily as Inter look to have put last season's troubles behind them after thumping a fired-up Catania team who have no points after two defeats.

Manager Walter Mazzari refused to be drawn on talk that they could mount a title challenge.

"The only aim we have is to do what we did tonight, prepare well for every match and give the best account of ourselves possible, exactly what I've with my teams throughout my career," he said.

Three smartly worked goals from Rodrigo Palacio and Yuto Nagatomo and an exceptional individual effort from Ricky Alvarez were enough for Inter in a impressive performance, and they joined four other sides, including Fiorentina, on six points.

Goals from Robinho, Philippe Mexes and Mario Balotelli were enough for AC Milan against a plucky Cagliari team.

Brazilian Robinho and Mexes put Massimiliano Allegri's side two goals up after half an hour, only for Marco Sau to pull one back for the away side three minutes later.

However, Balotelli's first league goal of the season in the 62nd minute put the result beyond doubt.

Earlier on Sunday Roma moved into second place on goal difference after splendid goals from Miralem Pjanic and Adem Ljajic gave them a comfortable 3-0 win over newly promoted Hellas Verona.

The home side were playing with the Curva Sud section of the Olympic Stadium shut after racist chanting directed at Balotelli from hardcore fans at the end of last season.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)