AS Roma's coach Rudi Garcia (2nd L) celebrates with his players after winning their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

AS Roma's new coach Rudi Garcia succeeded where his three predecessors failed by leading his side to a 2-0 win against arch-rivals Lazio on Sunday, maintaining their 100 percent record in Serie A.

Federico Balzaretti and Adem Ljajic, from a penalty, gave Roma their first derby win for two-and-a-half years, while Lazio's misery was complete when substitute Andre Dias was sent off after only three minutes on the pitch.

Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente scored in a five-minute spell before halftime to give champions Juventus a 2-1 win over Verona and the Argentine saw another effort hit the post, roll along the line and hit the other upright before bouncing away.

Giuseppe Rossi, sidelined for nearly two years by successive knee ligament injuries, continued his impressive return by scoring his fourth goal of the season in Fiorentina's 2-0 win at Atalanta after Matias Fernandez had put them ahead.

Diego Milito, making his first appearance after a seven-month injury layoff, scored twice after coming on as a second-half substitute as Inter Milan walloped Serie A newcomers Sassuolo 7-0 away.

Milito was one of four Argentines to score, alongside Rodrigo Palacio, Ricky Alvarez and Esteban Cambiasso, in Inter's biggest Serie A win since 1966 when they beat Brescia by the same score. Saphir Taider and an own goal by Raffaele Pucino completed the rout.

Juventus, Fiorentina and Inter, all unbeaten, have 10 points from four games, two behind Roma. Napoli, who have nine points, were at AC Milan later on Sunday (1845 GMT).

Sassuolo have lost all four games.

Roma, backed by U.S. investors, splashed out 66 million euros on new signings in the close season, over three times more than Lazio whose fans again protested by entering the Stadio Olimpico after kickoff.

There was little to choose between the sides in the first half, with Gervinho heading wide for Roma in the closest effort.

Germany forward Miroslav Klose nearly put Lazio ahead early in the second half before Roma took control.

Balzaretti struck the post and, in the next move, fired Roma ahead when he met Francesco Totti's chipped cross with an angled left-foot drive at the far post.

Roma captain Totti, starting his 22nd season at the club, was never far from the action and was denied a clear run on goal in the 81st minute when he was barged over by Dias, who was dismissed.

Serbia forward Ljajic made sure of the points for Roma when he won and converted a stoppage time penalty. Totti, the usual penalty taker, missed a chance to score his 10th derby goal as he had just been substituted to a standing ovation.

Roma had failed to win their previous five meetings against Lazio, during which Luis Henrique, Zdenek Zeman and Aurelio Andreazzoli all occupied the hot seat. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Justin Palmer)