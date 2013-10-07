AC Milan's goalkeeper Christian Abbiati fails to save a free kick shot by Juventus' Andrea Pirlo during their Italian Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Andrea Pirlo's free kicks and a stunning entrance from Sebastian Giovinco undid AC Milan as Juventus recovered from conceding a goal after only 20 seconds to beat their bitter rivals 3-2 in Serie A on Sunday.

Sulley Muntari put Milan ahead straight from the kick off before Pirlo levelled direct from a free kick in the 15th minute.

Giovinco gave Juventus the lead in the 69th minute, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, and Giorgio Chiellini volleyed in the third after another Pirlo free kick rebounded off the crossbar.

Struggling Milan had Philippe Mexes sent off while Muntari scored a late consolation. The win left Juventus level on 19 points with Napoli in second spot, two behind leaders AS Roma. Milan are 12th with eight points.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)