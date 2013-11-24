Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring against Livorno during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Armando Picchi stadium in Livorno November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Sinisa Mihajlovic was denied a winning start as Sampdoria coach when his 10-man side conceded a goal with the last kick of the game to draw 1-1 with Lazio in a scrappy but dramatic Serie A match on Sunday.

Defending champions Juventus went top, at least until AS Roma host Cagliari on Monday, by winning 2-0 at Livorno with goals from Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez while Udinese slowed Fiorentina's progress with a 1-0 win.

Juventus lead after 13 games with 34 points, two more than Roma, after their fifth successive league win without conceding a goal. Napoli, beaten 1-0 at home by Parma on Saturday, are third on 28.

The famously volatile Mihajlovic took charge of his first Sampdoria match five days after quitting his previous job with Serbia, where he had been at the helm for 18 months.

He returned to coaching in Italy almost exactly two years after leaving Fiorentina amid protests by the club's supporters which included ethnic taunts.

On a soggy pitch, lowly Sampdoria had Nenad Krsticic sent off 18 seconds into the second half for a nasty lunge at Cristian Ledesma but Lazio, without an away win all season, failed to take advantage.

Roberto Soriano scrambled home the ball for the hosts in the 67th minute and they were on the point of celebrating only their third win of the season when Lorik Cana broke clear.

The Albanian cut inside a defender and planted his shot firmly past Angelo da Costa, denying Sampdoria their third win of the season.

"The lads showed how to play and how to battle with the Sampdoria shirt," said Mihajlovic. "We played well and aggressively, we didn't stop attacking even with a man less and we always tried for the win.

"A lack of attention cost us dearly but we played well, gave everything and deserved the win."

Llorente fired Juventus in front at Livorno with a superb volley in the 63rd minute and then laid off the ball for former Manchester City and United forward Tevez to rifle home 12 minutes later.

Fiorentina stayed fifth with 24 points when Thomas Heurtaux scored to give Udinese a 1-0 win.

Omar El Kaddouri scored twice to give Torino a 4-1 win over struggling Catania and Sassuolo continued to climb away from trouble with a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)