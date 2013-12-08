AS Roma's Mattia Destro (C) celebrates with coach Rudi Garcia (L) and captain Daniele De Rossi (R) after scoring against Fiorentina during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Serie A title challengers AS Roma ended a run of four successive draws with an enthralling 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Sunday, helped by an inspirational display from Gervinho who set up both their goals.

The Ivorian has enjoyed a new lease of life since his move from Arsenal in the close season and repeatedly tormented Fiorentina's defence as Roma recaptured the form which helped them win their first 10 games.

Maicon and Mattia Destro, making his first appearance of the season after a knee injury, were on target as Roma, on 37 points and still unbeaten after 15 games, stayed three behind leaders Juventus who won 2-0 at Bologna on Friday.

Roma's neighbours Lazio continued their slump by losing 1-0 at Torino, their sixth league game without a win to leave them stuck on 17 points, while Marco Sau scored two late goals to give Cagliari a controversial 2-1 win over 10-man Genoa.

Alberto Gilardino gave Genoa an early lead but they were furious about Thomas Manfredini's red card two minutes before halftime.

Manfredini was clearly manhandled by Daniele Conti at a corner but both were booked and the Genoa player was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Hellas Verona also scored twice in the last 10 minutes to beat Atalanta 2-1, Jorginho scoring the winner with a penalty.

Sampdoria gave coach Sinisa Mihajlovic his first league win since taking over, beating bottom-of-the-table Catania 2-0 with second-half goals from Eder and Manolo Gabbiadini and climbing to joint 16th with 14 points.

Serie A is already threatening to turn into a two-horse race with third-placed Napoli having dropped five points behind Roma after their 3-3 home draw with Udinese on Saturday.

The mere presence of talismanic forward Francesco Totti on the substitutes' bench, after more than one month out through injury, also appeared to inspire Rudi Garcia's side, even though the 37-year-old did not play.

Only a needless sending off for Miralem Pjanic, who received a second yellow card for fouling David Pizarro inside the opposition's half in the 87th minute, spoiled Roma's day.

Maicon put Roma ahead with his first goal for the club, the Brazilian bundling the ball home in the seventh minute after Gervinho pulled the ball back.

Gervinho had the Fiorentina defence in trouble every time he ran at them as Roma created chances to increase their lead.

"Gervinho is fast, devastating, has quality and tends to make the right decisions," said Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella.

Fiorentina, joint fourth with 27 points, were certainly not out of it and levelled on 29 minutes when Peru midfielder Juan Vargas rifled home from a Nenad Tomovic pass.

Both sides created openings early in the second half before Roma grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Gervinho had a shot blocked by Neto and Kevin Strootman hit the Fiorentina post as the pressure mounted, the winner finally arriving when Gervinho pulled the ball back from the byline and Destro fired home.

The overjoyed Destro, who had only been on the field for eight minutes, was mobbed by his team mates and booked for taking his shirt off in the celebrations.

"It was a fascinating game with two teams playing great football," said Montella. "I think either side could've won considering the performances."

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer and Toby Davis)