ROME A long-range strike from Alessandro Diamanti helped struggling Bologna beat Genoa 1-0 and move out of the relegation zone, relieving some of the pressure on manager Stefano Pioli.

Diamanti's drilled near-post finish after a smart passing move in the 57th minute gave the hosts their third win of the season to break a six-match winless streak and move them up to 17th in Serie A.

After a brief resurgence under Gian Piero Gasperini, Genoa are now without a win in five and stay ninth.

According to local media reports, Bologna chairman Albano Guaraldi wants Italy great Roberto Baggio to replace Pioli, who received a huge show of support from home fans.

His position as coach, however, is still uncertain despite the win.

League leaders Juventus travel to Atalanta (1400 GMT) looking to extend their five-point lead on unbeaten AS Roma, who host Catania (1400), while the Milan derby (1945) ushers Serie A into its winter break.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Toby Davis)