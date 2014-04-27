Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo (R) fights for the ball with Napoli's Jose Maria Callejon during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Rome ROME, April 26 (Reuters) – Napoli missed a chance to secure Champions League football next season when they shared a goalless draw at Inter Milan in an entertaining encounter on Saturday.

Rafael Benitez's third-placed Napoli have 69 points and extended their lead over Fiorentina, in fourth, to eight points with three games to play.

Benitez's men created plenty of chances but failed to capitalise on their superiority, particularly in the second half.

Jose Callejon was the worst culprit, volleying wide from Dries Mertens's pinpoint through ball in the 13th minute with the goal at his mercy, while Gokhan Inler struck the inside of the post with nine minutes left.

"I could have finished the match. It wasn't easy but I was in front of (Inter keeper Samir) Handanovic. It's a shame," said Inler.

Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina, who take on Napoli in next Saturday's Italian Cup final, crushed relegation-threatened Bologna 3-0 thanks to a double from Juan Cuadrado and a deflected strike from Josip Ilicic.

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain may miss the final after leaving the field on a stretcher four minutes before the end following a thumping challenge from Marco Andreolli on the edge of the box just as the Argentine striker was set to shoot.

"He has bruising to the ankle and we'll have to keep an eye on his condition over the next few days," said Benitez. "We need to wait and see, we still don't know anything."

Inter, who created chances of their own in a frantic first half, are fifth on 57 points. They are four points behind Fiorentina and six ahead of AC Milan, who lost 2-0 at AS Roma on Friday, and Parma who travel to Cagliari on Sunday.

Napoli and Inter came roaring out of the blocks and the home team had marginally the better of the opening exchanges.

TIGHT MARKING

Mateo Kovacic did well to spin away from tight marking and force a good save from Pepe Reina with a drilled shot from just outside the area with 11 minutes gone.

The best chance of the first half fell to Callejon who timed his run perfectly to meet a beautiful pass from Mertens only to screw his volley wide from 12 metres.

Napoli turned the screw in the second half and would have come away with the three points had it not been for solid Inter defending and some bad luck in front of goal.

Yuti Nagatomo did well to block Higuain's 50th-minute shot when he looked set to score while seconds later Mertens flashed Jorginho's lobbed pass across goal and through the legs of Inter defenders only to see the ball roll wide.

Inter looked dangerous when they ventured forward, with Nagatomo hitting a shot into Reina's legs from a tight angle.

However, if Inler's shot had gone in rather than crashed against the post Walter Mazzarri's Inter could have had no complaints.

"We had chances and lots of possession against a very good Inter team," said Benitez. "We created and controlled the game - a draw against them is a good result but we could have done even better.

"Sometimes we're too selfish with the ball but today we were looking for a team mate too often instead of shooting."

Mazzarri was particularly pleased with his Inter team's performance in the opening 45 minutes.

"We played brilliantly in the first half," he said. "I was disappointed that we didn't score because we played really well.

"If we had scored in the first half when we should have, we could have won the match."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)