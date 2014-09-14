Wood recalled to England's Champions Trophy squad
LONDON Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in England's 15-man squad for the ODI series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy tournament in June having recovered from ankle surgery.
MILAN Inter Milan routed hapless Sassuolo 7-0 for the second season in a row on Sunday with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi grabbing a hat-trick and Pablo Daniel Osvaldo scoring twice.
Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi was sent off and Mateo Kovacic and Fredy Guarin also scored in an embarrassingly one-sided game at the San Siro exactly a year after Inter's win by the same score in an away match.
Rafael Benitez's problems at Napoli mounted as they lost 1-0 at home to modest Chievo after Gonzalo Higuain missed a first-half penalty and Maxi Lopez struck early in the second half for the visitors.
Sampdoria beat Torino 2-0, Lazio brushed aside promoted Cesena 3-0 and Fiorentina were held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa in other matches.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Liverpool will fight for a Premier League top-four finish to secure Champions League action next season despite Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.