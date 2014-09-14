Inter Milan's Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (2nd R) celebrates after scoring against Sassuolo during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring against Sassuolo during their Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Inter Milan routed hapless Sassuolo 7-0 for the second season in a row on Sunday with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi grabbing a hat-trick and Pablo Daniel Osvaldo scoring twice.

Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi was sent off and Mateo Kovacic and Fredy Guarin also scored in an embarrassingly one-sided game at the San Siro exactly a year after Inter's win by the same score in an away match.

Rafael Benitez's problems at Napoli mounted as they lost 1-0 at home to modest Chievo after Gonzalo Higuain missed a first-half penalty and Maxi Lopez struck early in the second half for the visitors.

Sampdoria beat Torino 2-0, Lazio brushed aside promoted Cesena 3-0 and Fiorentina were held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa in other matches.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)