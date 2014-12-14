ROME Lazio's Stefano Mauri struck twice and Senad Lulic also got on the scoresheet as they beat Atalanta 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday to move level on points with third-placed Genoa.

Lazio captain Mauri scored in the 51st and 71st minutes before Lulic wrapped up the win in the 81st at the Olympic Stadium to put Lazio on 26 points.

Lazio and Genoa are jostling for the third Champions League qualifying spot with Sampdoria, who visit league leaders Juventus on Sunday (1130 GMT), a point behind in fifth.

Genoa host second-placed AS Roma, who are three points off the pace also on Sunday (1400).

Mauri opened the scoring from close range after a cross by Felipe Anderson before grabbing his second with a shot from the edge of the area with Anderson again involved in the build-up.

Lulic headed the third Dusan Basta's cross.

In the early kickoff Palermo won 2-1 against a Sassuolo side who finished with nine men as the Sicilians extended their unbeaten run to seven games and moved above their opponents into ninth. Sassuolo, who were unbeaten in eight, slipped to 11th.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)