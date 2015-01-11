MILAN Inter Milan gave coach Roberto Mancini his first home Serie A win since his return to the club in November when they beat fading Genoa 3-1 on Sunday.

Inter, stuck in an uncomfortable midtable position, took a 2-0 halftime lead through Argentine strikers Rodrigo Palacio and Mauro Icardi.

Palacio gave them an early breakthrough when he snapped up a rebound after Mattia Perin parried Icardi's volley, then Icardi scored with a glancing header for his tenth league goal of the season.

Genoa, who have taken only one point from their last five games since reaching a dizzying third place, pulled one back through Armando Izzo in the 85th minute.

However, former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic wrapped up the win when he headed Inter's third from a corner three minutes later, the Serb's first goal since joining the club at the start of the season.

