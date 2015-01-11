AS Roma's Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring his second goal against SS Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Irrepressible AS Roma captain Francesco Totti scored twice to haul the Serie A title challengers back from two goals behind against arch-rivals Lazio and earn them a 2-2 draw in a pulsating derby on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Totti, in his 23rd season at Roma, began the fightback when he lost his marker and turned in Kevin Strootman's cross three minutes after the break.

Then, after brilliantly hooking home a Jose Holebas cross just after the hour for his 11th goal against Roma's old rivals, Totti celebrated by jumping the advertising hoardings, grabbing a camera from one of the coaching staff and taking a selfie.

Totti's afternoon, though, was nearly ruined in the last minute by Germany veteran Miroslav Klose whose close-range shot was brilliantly saved by Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis.

Stefano Mauri had volleyed Lazio in front in the 25th minute and Felipe Anderson, who set up the first goal, increased their lead four minutes later with a low shot from outside the area which went through a forest of legs.

Brazilian forward Anderson has been in inspirational form recently but disappeared from the action in the second half.

Roma moved level on 40 points with leaders Juventus, who were at Napoli in the evening game.

Cagliari gave Gianfranco Zola his first Serie A win as coach when they beat bottom club Cesena 2-1 after Joao Pedro and Godfred Donsah scored in the opening half hour.

Inter Milan beat Genoa 3-1 to give coach Roberto Mancini his first home Serie A win since rejoining the club in November, thanks to first-half goals from Argentines Rodrigo Palacio and Mauro Icardi and a late Nemanja Vidic header.

Fiorentina beat Palermo 4-3 in a thrilling contest while a spectacular second-half goal from Eder, who scored with a dipping right-foot shot, gave Sampdoria a 1-0 win over Empoli.

