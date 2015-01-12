Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
MILAN Irrepressible AS Roma captain Francesco Totti scored twice to haul the Serie A title challengers back from two goals behind against arch-rivals Lazio and earn them a 2-2 draw in a pulsating derby on Sunday.
A stunning volley by Paul Pogba set front-runners Juventus on the way to a 3-1 win at Napoli which extended their lead to three points and Cagliari gave Gianfranco Zola his first Serie A win as coach when they beat bottom club Cesena 2-1
The 38-year-old Totti, in his 23rd season at Roma, began the fightback when he turned in Kevin Strootman's cross three minutes after the break.
Then, after brilliantly hooking home a Jose Holebas cross for his 11th goal against Roma's old rivals, Totti celebrated by jumping the advertising hoardings, grabbing a camera from one of the coaching staff and taking a selfie.
Totti's afternoon, though, was nearly ruined in the last minute by Germany veteran Miroslav Klose whose close-range shot was brilliantly saved by Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis.
Stefano Mauri had volleyed third-placed Lazio in front in the 25th minute and Felipe Anderson, who set up the first goal, increased their lead with a low shot from outside the area which went through a forest of legs.
Pogba put Juve ahead after 29 minutes when he met a deflected effort with a curling volley from just inside the area.
Miguel Britos turned in a corner to equalise in the 64th minute but Martin Caceres headed Juve back in front five minutes later and Arturo Vidal fired a third in stoppage time as he finished a counter-attack in style.
Juventus have 43 points from 18 games followed by Roma (40), Lazio (31) and Napoli and Sampdoria (30).
Inter Milan, stuck in ninth place, beat Genoa 3-1 to give coach Roberto Mancini his first home Serie A win since rejoining the club in November.
Fiorentina beat Palermo 4-3 in a thrilling contest while a spectacular second-half goal from Eder, who scored with a dipping right-foot shot, gave Sampdoria a 1-0 win over Empoli.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband and Pritha Sarkar)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month's attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco.