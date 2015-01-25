AC Milan's Philippe Mexes (L) reacts with Lazio's Stefano Mauri during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN Defender Philippe Mexes was sent off for wrapping his arm around an opponent's neck in a fit of rage as AC Milan's troubles continued with a 3-1 defeat at Lazio on Saturday.

Milan, in 10th spot, have taken one point in four games since the Christmas break and the latest defeat was another blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as it left them eight points behind third-placed Lazio.

The game ended in ugly scenes as Mexes became involved in a heated argument with Stefano Mauri.

The pair were separated but the enraged Frenchman went back for more, first appearing to head-butt Mauri before grabbing him from behind.

The evening began well for Milan as Jeremy Menez caught Dusan Basta in possession and went clear to fire past Federico Marchetti after four minutes.

Lazio (34 points) turned the game around in a five-minute after halftime as Marco Parolo volleyed the equaliser and Miroslav Klose pounced on a mistake to score the second, the former Germany forward's first Serie A goal since early November.

Parolo made it 3-1 with his second goal of the game nine minutes from the end.

Cagliari continued their revival under new coach Gianfranco Zola by beating Sassuolo 2-1 with defender Luca Rossettini scoring at both ends.

Rossettini headed Cagliari in front from a corner in the 20th minute but then turned Francesco Acerbi's effort into his own net in the 76th.

Croatian forward Duje Cop volleyed the winner three minutes later with his first league goal since joining from Dinamo Zagreb.

Having lost 5-0 to Palermo in Zola's first game, Cagliari have taken 10 points from 12 and Saturday's win took them out of the relegation zone.

