Parma's coach Roberto Donadoni reacts during the Serie A soccer match against Parma at the Tardini stadium in Parma September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti/Files

MILAN Parma coach Roberto Donadoni says the vultures are circling his stricken Serie A side but he has no intention of resigning.

Bottom-of-the-table Parma, mired in both financial problems and surrounded by a continuing mystery over their new owners, visit AC Milan on Sunday in a meeting of crisis clubs.

Milan, who like Parma were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in midweek, have dropped to joint 10th after failing to win a match since the Christmas break, although the club have dismissed suggestions that coach Filippo Inzaghi's job is in danger.

Their problems pale into insignificance compared to Parma, however, who have nine points after losing 16 out of 20 games and lost a key relegation match at home to Cesena last week.

Parma's troubles were exposed on Monday when they parted company with volatile striker Antonio Cassano who said he was owed several month's wages.

"Every time they told us we would be paid tomorrow and the next day it was tomorrow again. Enough is enough. I couldn’t take it anymore, this agony was dragging on," he told Italian media.

In December, Parma, who missed out on the Europa League this season for failing to meet UEFA licensing criteria, were deducted one point for breaching financial regulations.

Shortly afterwards, the club was sold to Dastraso Holding although little is known about the new owners other than that they are based in Cyprus.

Ermir Kodra, a 29-year-old Albanian, was named club president last week. The club said he had previously worked at BKT Bank di Tirana and ARMO refinery, although there was no mention of any previous experience in football.

Cassano said, however, that little had changed under the new ownership.

"I don’t know who the new owners are," he said. "In 20 days we have seen four different presidents walk past. The new owners arrived 15 days ago, but nothing changed.

Donadoni said he would stay and dismissed suggestions that defender Gabriel Palletta was on his way to Sampdoria.

"I do not understand these questions, it gives me the impression there are vultures circling," he told Rai Sport after Wednesday's 1-0 cup defeat at home to Juventus.

"He has a contract and I don't see any reason why Parma should think about sending him away."

"It takes more dignity to stay in the saddle than to leave," added the former Italy coach and player.

"It is easy to say that I'm leaving because I have not been paid or that I had other offers from teams abroad. The only thing that makes sense is to do my duty until the end. We must not just think of ourselves."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)