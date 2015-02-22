AS Roma's Francesco Totti (R) challenges Hellas Verona's Emil Hallfredsson during their Serie A soccer match at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN AS Roma drew for the sixth time in their last seven Serie A games when they were held 1-1 at lowly Verona on Sunday, losing yet more ground on Serie A leaders Juventus.

Francesco Totti gave the visitors the lead with a 25-metre shot but Bosko Jankovic headed Verona level before halftime to leave Roma nine points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Atalanta 2-1 on Friday.

AC Milan eased the pressure on beleaguered coach Filippo Inzaghi with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Cesena.

Antonio Candreva scored a spectacular winner for Lazio as they beat Palermo 2-1 but then injured himself as he tried to climb the fence to celebrate with fans and had to be substituted shortly afterwards.

