ROME Second-half goals by Giampiero Pinzi and Emmanuel Badu gave Udinese a 2-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, further diminishing their slim hopesof playing in European competition next season.

Milan are ninth with 43 points and six games to go, six points adrift of sixth-placed Fiorentina.

Udinese dominated from the start with Antonio Di Natale testing goalkeeper Diego Lopez's reflexes after 42 seconds.

The home side were quicker to the ball and more determined to create scoring chances and Silvan Widmer was unlucky to see his header fly just past the far post in the closing minutes of the opening half.

Thirteen minutes after the break Pinzi controlled a Di Natale corner and his low shot proved unstoppable for Lopez.

Udinese kept up the pressure and were rewarded 16 minutes later as Badu tapped in from close range following a Guilherme cross.

Giampaolo Pazzini netted his 99th top flight goal two minutes from time but it was not enough to stop Milan sliding to their ninth league defeat of the season.

Udinese are 12th with 38 points from 32 games.

