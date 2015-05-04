MILAN Alessandro Florenzi ran more than half the length of the field to score and cap a 2-0 win for AS Roma over Genoa which took them back into second place in Serie A on Sunday.

Roma went above their bitter city rivals Lazio, who came from behind to draw 1-1 at lowly Atalanta thanks to a spectacular effort by Marco Parolo.

Napoli stayed in the race for a Champions League place with a 3-0 home win over a demoralised AC Milan, whose troubles continued when Mattia De Sciglio was sent off in the first minute and gave away a penalty in the process.

Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez saved Gonzalo Higuain's effort and his side held out until the 70th minute, when Marek Hamsik, Higuain and Manolo Gabbiadini scored in a six-minute spell.

Inter Milan were jeered off at San Siro again after a 0-0 draw with Chievo and evergreen Antonio Di Natale scored with a backheeled flick as Udinese won 1-0 at nine-man Verona.

The hosts had Jacopo Sala and veteran Mexico defender Rafael Marquez dismissed in the last half hour.

With Juventus having clinched a fourth successive Serie A title on Saturday, the action was all about the race for European places.

Roma have 64 points from 34 games in second, which earns a spot in next season's Champions League group stage, and Lazio have 63 in third, which earns a place in the playoff round. Napoli are a further four points behind in fourth.

The two Rome sides meet in a potentially explosive derby on the last-but-one day of the season.

UNSTOPPABLE SHOT

Seydou Doumbia scored for the second game in a row to give hosts Roma the lead 10 minutes before halftime after the ball broke kindly for him in the Genoa area.

Genoa were pressing for an equaliser when Roma struck again in stoppage time.

Florenzi dispossessed Tino Costa midway inside the Roma half, burst clear and ended his 60-metre sprint by rifling an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Giuseppe Biava headed Atalanta in front against Lazio just after halftime before Parolo hooked the ball home on the volley from a corner to equalise.

Josip Ilicic scored twice to help Fiorentina to a 3-1 home win over Cesena which moved them up to a Europa League place in fifth and pushed the Sea Horses nearer to Serie B.

Ilicic's first goal was a penalty, only the second Fiorentina have converted this season from six attempts. Alberto Gilardino finished off a counter-attack for the third and Alejandro Rodriguez replied for Cesena.

Inter are eighth after their draw and needed several good saves from Samir Handanovic in the second half to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Milan are joint 10th and their third successive loss continued a miserable debut season for coach Filippo Inzaghi, who is almost certain to be replaced once another turgid Rossoneri campaign is over.

At the bottom, Cagliari and Cesena, who each have 24 points and are nine adrift of safety, look almost certain to follow Parma into Serie B while Atalanta (33 points) should survive.Cagliari host Parma on Monday.

