MILAN AC Milan's season continued to nosedive after a Luis Muriel penalty condemned them to a 1-0 home defeat against Sampdoria on Sunday and they were booed off the pitch by an angry San Siro crowd.

Milan defender Cristian Zapata lost possession in midfield to set up a Sampdoria counter-attack which ended when Fabio Quagliarella was tripped by Gabriel Paletta to concede a penalty in the 70th minute.

Zapata's fellow Colombian Muriel sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to hand Milan their third successive league defeat, leaving them in eighth place in Serie A and struggling to qualify for Europe next season.

Milan's misery was compounded when Jose Sosa was booked twice in five minutes and sent off.

