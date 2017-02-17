ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri called on his players to be "spectacular" in their hunt for a record sixth consecutive Scudetto title and they responded with a scintillating display to move up to 63 points after 25 matches.

Marchisio, feeling his way back into the side after injury, opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he reacted quickest to rifle home from close range after Josip Posavec had smothered Higuain's effort to give Juve the lead their dominance merited.

Dybala sent an early free kick against the post but was more accurate with a sensational effort from a set-piece five minutes before halftime as he lifted a thunderous shot over the wall and into the corner of Posavec's net from 20 metres.

The Argentine refused to celebrate against the club he spent three years with but showed no mercy in the 63rd minute when he picked out Higuain, who finished calmly.

Dybala completed the rout when he slammed home from the edge of the box after international team mate Higuain had returned the favour with a neat back-heel into his path.

"It's one game closer to winning the Scudetto and I congratulate the boys for the way they approached the game," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

"It was a league game for three points which were just as valuable as the ones (won) against Inter (Milan on Feb. 5)."

Palermo's Ivaylo Chochev headed a consolation goal past Gianluigi Buffon in stoppage time but his effort could not dampen the mood as Juventus warmed up in style for Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg at Porto.

"We're in good physical condition," added Allegri, looking ahead to the match in Portugal. "We're facing this match with enthusiasm and we're hopeful of going through."

Friday's success made it six Serie A wins in a row for Juve, taking them further ahead of second-placed Roma, who host mid-table Torino on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)