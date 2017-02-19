ROME Gabriel Barbosa came off the bench to score his first Serie A goal as lethargic Inter Milan snatched a late 1-0 victory at Bologna on Sunday to reclaim fourth place in the standings.

The 20-year-old Brazilian forward, nicknamed "Gabigol", replaced Antonio Candreva in the 74th minute and took seven minutes to end his goal drought when he finished calmly after being picked out by Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross.

Before the youngster's intervention, Inter had lacked the ideas and verve that have characterised recent performances under Stefano Pioli and looked set to rue a remarkable miss from Rodrigo Palacio, who fired over from four yards in the 12th minute.

The win took Inter up to 48 points after 25 games, moving them back above Atalanta and Lazio who both won on Saturday, and provisionally three points behind Napoli in the third Champions League qualifying spot ahead of their match at Chievo later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)