ROME AS Roma celebrated Francesco Totti's final game after 25 seasons at the club by beating Genoa 3-2 to clinch second place in Serie A on Sunday after 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri had given the visitors a shock lead.

One-club man Totti, 40, came on the 54th minute for his 786th appearance, and his 619th in Serie A, in what had been dubbed "Totti Day" by Italian media.

Diego Perotti grabbed a 90th-minute winner for Roma as they finished one point ahead of Napoli whose 4-2 win at Sampdoria was in vain.

The win means that Roma qualify directly for next year's Champions League group stage while Napoli's third place sends them into the final qualifying round -- where Italian teams have lost in six of the previous eight seasons.

