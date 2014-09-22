AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi (bottom L) celebrates with relatives on the tribune after scoring against Cagliari during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN AS Roma striker Alessandro Florenzi was booked for running into the stands to hug his 82-year-old grandmother after scoring in their 2-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Napoli's troubles continued when suffered their second consecutive 1-0 defeat in the league, this time at Udinese, and substitute Jasmin Kurtic scored Fiorentina's first league goal of the season to give them a 1-0 win at Atalanta.

Inter Milan defender Nemanja Vidic, sent off on his Serie A debut, gave away a third minute goal at Palermo after a blunder but his side recovered for a 1-1 draw.

Roma, following up a 5-1 drubbing of CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, needed only a quarter of an hour to polish off the Sardinians and maintain their 100 percent record in all competitions this season.

Florenzi set up Roma's opening goal in the 10th minute when his low cross was turned in at the far post by Mattia Destro.

The hosts extended their lead three minutes later after Gervinho mis-hit his shot but Florenzi was on hand to fire in from the follow-up.

The 23-year-old celebrated by running to hug his grandmother, who Italian media said was making her first visit to the Stadio Olimpico, and was booked when he returned to the pitch, one of only two yellow cards in the match.

"I'll happily pay any fine for Florenzi," Roma coach Rudi Garcia told reporters. "The hug was the sort of image that we want to see."

Roma, who have a game at Parma on Wednesday, were happy to conserve energy after that and strolled through the rest of the game.

Roma and Juventus, who won 1-0 at AC Milan on Saturday, are the only teams with nine points from their opening three games. Zdenek Zeman's Cagliari have only one point. Verona are two behind them with seven points after winning 1-0 at Torino with a second-half strike by Artur Ionita.

Danilo's second-half goal gave Udinese a 1-0 win over Napoli who produced another disjointed performance after coach Rafael Benitez again rotated his squad. They have only three points from three games.

Fiorentina also looked pedestrian, with Germany striker Mario Gomez giving another off-colour performance, but they were saved by one moment of inspiration from Kurtic.

The Slovenian midfielder collected a pass from Matias Fernandez, turned and scored with a low left-foot shot from 25 metres which went in off the foot of the post in the 58th minute, two minutes after he had come on.

VIDIC BLUNDER

Former Manchester United defender Vidic, returning from suspension after his red card against Torino, had another nightmare moment as he gifted Palermo an early goal in Sicily.

The Serb lost possession in his own area to Franco Vazquez who took full advantage to poke his team in front, the first goal Inter have conceded in the league this season.

Mateo Kovacic spared Vidic's blushes just before halftime when he side-footed an equaliser from the edge of the penalty area, leaving Inter with five points from three games.

A late goal from Chile forward Mauricio Pinilla and outstanding performance from goalkeeper Mattia Perin gave Genoa a 1-0 win at home to 10-man Lazio, their first win of the season.

His goal came shortly after Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij had been sent off for a second bookable offence for Lazio.

"How much is Perin worth? He is priceless," said Genoa coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Antonio Cassano scored twice to help Parma come from behind and beat Chievo 3-2 while Sassuolo, thumped 7-0 at Inter Milan one week ago, drew 0-0 at home to Sampdoria.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Clare Lovell and Pritha Sarkar)