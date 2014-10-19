MILAN A spectacular own goal by Brazilian defender Rafael Marques, followed by a Keisuke Honda brace gave AC Milan a 3-1 win at Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Marques, facing his own goal, was under no pressure when he tried to hoof away Ignazio Abete's cross but completely miskicked and instead sent a sliced volley whistling past goalkeeper Rafael in the 21st minute.

Honda burst clear and sent a curling finish past Rafael six minutes later, then ran onto Adil Rami's through ball to prod home his sixth goal of the season after the break as Milan climbed to fourth with 14 points from seven games.

Nicolas Lopez scored Verona's late consolation.

Third-placed Sampdoria (15 points) stayed unbeaten although they squandered a 2-0 halftime lead in a 2-2 draw at lowly Cagliari.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Pedro Obiang put Sampdoria in the driving seat but the game changed when Fabrizio Cacciatore gave away a penalty, was sent off and Danilo Avelar converted for Cagliari in the 59th minute.

Cagliari took control and Marco Sau equalised with a low shot on the turn.

Richmond Boakye scored Atalanta's first home goal of the season in 1-0 win over Parma and promoted Palermo claimed their first win of the season when a stoppage time header from Costa Rica defender Giancarlo Gonzalez gave them a 2-1 win over Cesena.

Filip Djordjevic scored his fifth goal in three games to set Lazio on the way to a 2-0 win to Fiorentina. The visitors wasted so much time that the referee added on eight minutes of stoppage time, during which Senad Lulic added the second.

