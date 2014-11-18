GENOA Stefano Okaka scored a late goal on his debut to give Italy a 1-0 win over Albania in a friendly on Tuesday as they remained unbeaten in six games since the World Cup.

Italy broke through in the 82nd minute when the 25-year-old Sampdoria forward, who came on as a second-half substitute, met Giacomo Bonaventura's corner with a glancing header which took a deflection off Hamdi Salihi into the goal.

Italy fielded an experimental team with goalkeeper Mattia Perin also making his debut when he came on in the second half.

In an emotional twist to the game, Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi came on in the 81st minute to make his international debut one year after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Acerbi had a tumour removed but the problem was found to have returned when he failed a doping test following a match at the start of December. After further treatment, he returned to Serie A action one month ago.

