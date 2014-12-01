Juventus' (from L to R) Angelo Ogbonna, Giorgio Chiellini, Alvaro Morata and Andrea Pirlo celebrate their win against Torino at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN Andrea Pirlo scored with aplomb deep into injury time to give Serie A leaders Juventus a 2-1 win over an unfortunate Torino in an intense Turin derby on Sunday.

Juve were down to 10 men when the ageless, classy midfielder found the corner of the net with a low shot from the edge of the area to send the Juventus Stadium into raptures.

The winner, which put Juve six points clear at the top ahead of AS Roma hosting Inter Milan later, was tough on 15th-placed Torino.

Turin's lesser lights had not scored a goal for 12 years in the city derby but it was worth the wait as Bruno Peres almost ran the length of the field to net a goal of the season contender after 23 minutes, equalising Arturo Vidal's penalty.

Brazilian Peres, who dribbled past a host of Juve players and finished off in style, typified Torino's all-action approach with his defensive pressing also limiting the hosts.

Juve's Stephane Lichtsteiner was dismissed for a second booking after 77 minutes but Torino ran out of steam and it was the relentless champions who breathed a sigh of relief.

Elsewhere, injury-prone Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez scored his first goal for eight months in a 4-0 win at Cagliari, whose maverick coach Zdenek Zeman got more than he bargained for.

Bottom side Parma lost 2-1 in Palermo with coach Roberto Donadoni under serious pressure with media reports suggesting he could soon be sacked.

