MILAN Back in Italy after a four-year absence, Felipe Melo has quickly made his mark on Serie A and told those who do not like his combative style to "go and play tennis."

The combustible Brazilian, who believes that getting booked is an occupational hazard rather than anything to do with poor sportsmanship, has played two matches for Inter Milan since his move from Galatasaray, more than enough to make his presence felt.

His next outing is likely to be on Wednesday at home to Verona where Inter, the only team with a 100 percent record in Serie A, will try and make it five wins out of five.

As usual, Melo has made no apologies for his bruising tackles and was typically unrepentant after a clash with Paul M'poku during Sunday's 1-0 win over Chievo which left his opponent with a fractured right cheekbone.

Chievo coach Rolando Maran was so angry with the challenge on the Democratic Republic of Congo player that he was sent off for his protests.

"I've never made a tackle that has broken a player's leg," Melo told reporters. "But football is a contact sport. If you don't want contact, then go and play tennis."

The 32-year-old was similarly frank after he was booked for fouling old rival Mario Balotelli during Inter's 1-0 win over AC Milan the week before.

“I was booked, but I don’t think I deserved to be. The derby is always a physical game and if I had to get a second yellow card for the good of the team, I’d do that without hesitation," he said.

"Balotelli is a great player but you have to wind him up a bit."

Melo, sent off more than a dozen times in his career, previously spent three seasons in Serie A, one with Fiorentina and two with Juventus.

He has played the last four seasons with Galatasaray, where he helped the Turkish club win three league titles and became a cult hero.

"People talk but should watch the matches more carefully, have a look at what I've done in the last four years," said Melo.

"I made history at Galatasaray and I will do it here as well. I can give so much to this team, which is young. I'm really hungry."

Melo has never been forgiven in Brazil for being sent off during the World Cup quarter-final defeat against the Netherlands in 2010 and has not been picked for the national team since.

But not even that has persuaded him to soften his approach.

"Yes, I'm a nasty player and that is my strength," he said when he arrived at Inter. "There are always going to be bookings; I won't think twice about stopping an opponent if they are going towards our goal."

