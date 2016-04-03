Football Soccer - Juventus v Empoli - Italian Serie A - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - 02/04/16 Juventus' Alvaro Morata (L) in action against Empoli's Luca Bittante and Massimo Maccarone REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN Mario Mandzukic scored a trademark first-half header as Juventus defeated Empoli 1-0 on Saturday to provisionally extend their lead at the top of Serie A to six points.

Mandzukic netted in the 44th minute by heading home his first goal since the New Year following Paul Pogba's delightful chipped pass.

Juve have 73 points from 31 matches, and while second-placed Napoli could cut their lead to three points with a win at relegation-threatened Udinese on Sunday, Massimiliano Allegri's side remain on course for a record fifth consecutive 'Scudetto'.

Empoli, who had not won in 11 games before Saturday's match, should have taken the lead in the 14th minute but Riccardo Saponara blazed his shot over the bar from close range.

Mandzukic forced a smart save from Lukasz Skorupski soonafter, before the impressive Alvaro Morata rattled the crossbar with a curling effort from outside the area in the 22nd minute.

Juve were frustrated in their attempts to extend theirlead, with Skorupski saving from substitutes Kwadwo Asamoah and Simone Zaza in stoppage time, although Mandzukic's hallmark header proved enough to ensure a 20th victory in 21 Serie A games.

Empoli are 11th with 36 points after 31 matches.

Seventh-place Sassuolo won 3-1 at struggling Carpi in Saturday's early kick off to move onto 48 points.

On Sunday, Lazio face Roma while Torino travel to Inter Milan.

